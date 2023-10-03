Falcons sign Frank Darby to practice squad; put Parker Hesse on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed wide receiver Frank Darby to their practice squad Tuesday.

In another move Tuesday, the Falcons placed tight end Parker Hesse on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Darby was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft by the Falcons. He played in 10 games as a rookie and five games last season. He was cut with an injury designation Aug. 14.

Hesse made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2021. He also was cut, but was re-signed to the practice squad. He was promoted and played in one game this season.

Hesse has played in 26 games and made eight starts over three seasons.

