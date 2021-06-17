Falcons sign four free agents

The Falcons signed four free agents, including former Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins, to help fill out their 90-man roster on Thursday.
In addition to Atkins, the Falcons signed wide receiver Jeff Badet (Oklahoma/Kentucky), defensive lineman Shareef Miller (Penn State) and defensive lineman George Obinna (Sacramento State).
In corresponding moves, the Falcons released linebacker Alani Pututau (Adams State), wide receiver Greg Dortch (Wake Forest), linebacker Jeff Holland (Auburn) and defensive lineman Eli Ankou (UCLA).
Atkins, 28, of Thomson, has spent time with the Patriots and Lions. He has played in 14 NFL games and made six starts over two seasons. He had 22 tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds.
Atkins spent five seasons with the Bulldogs, including a redshirt freshman season. He made 38 tackles as a senior nose tackle in 2018.
Atkins finished his career with 81 tackles, 3.5 for losses, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 48 games.
Badet, 26, who’s 5-11 and 182 pounds, has spent time with the Vikings and Washington. He has played in three NFL games.
Miller, 24, who’s 6-4 and 255 pounds, was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth-round of the 2019 draft. He has spent time with the Eagles, Panthers and Cardinals. He has played in one NFL game.
Obinna, 24, who’s 6-foot-3 and 240, has been time with the Browns.