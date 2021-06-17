Falcons sign four free agents

Atkins finished his career with 81 tackles, 3.5 for losses, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 48 games.

Badet, 26, who’s 5-11 and 182 pounds, has spent time with the Vikings and Washington. He has played in three NFL games.

Miller, 24, who’s 6-4 and 255 pounds, was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth-round of the 2019 draft. He has spent time with the Eagles, Panthers and Cardinals. He has played in one NFL game.

Obinna, 24, who’s 6-foot-3 and 240, has been time with the Browns.

The Bow Tie Chronicles