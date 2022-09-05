ajc logo
Falcons sign defensive lineman to fill out practice squad

Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons signed defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad Monday.

Tonga, 26, is 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds. He played at Brigham Young and was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2021 draft.

The Falcons first signed 12 players to the practice squad Wednesday, including 11 players who were with the team in training camp. They signed wide receivers Josh Ali, Cameron Batson and Frank Darby, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, cornerback Matt Hankins, running back Caleb Huntley, center Ryan Neuzil, tight end MyCole Pruitt, safety Teez Tabor, defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo, and offensive linemen Tyler Vrabel and Justin Shaffer. Ali is the only player in the group who was not with the team in training camp.

The Falcons added three players to their practice squad Thursday: tight ends Anthony Firkser and Tucker Fisk, who were cut Tuesday, and cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, who was waived last week by the 49ers.

NFL teams are allowed a practice squad with a maximum of 16 players.

