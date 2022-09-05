Falcons sign defensive lineman to fill out practice squad

Tonga, 26, is 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds. He played at Brigham Young and was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2021 draft.

The Falcons first signed 12 players to the practice squad Wednesday, including 11 players who were with the team in training camp. They signed wide receivers Josh Ali, Cameron Batson and Frank Darby, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, cornerback Matt Hankins, running back Caleb Huntley, center Ryan Neuzil, tight end MyCole Pruitt, safety Teez Tabor, defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo, and offensive linemen Tyler Vrabel and Justin Shaffer. Ali is the only player in the group who was not with the team in training camp.