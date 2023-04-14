Falcons sign Bud Dupree to one-year deal

Defensive end Bud Dupree, a former first-round draft pick by the Steelers, who has 46.5 career sacks, is set to sign a one-year contract with the Falcons, according to the team.
Dupree, who played at Kentucky and Wilkinson County High, was with the Steelers from 2015-20. He played the past two seasons with the Titans.
Dupree, who is 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, will be expected to help improve the Falcons’ pass rush. He had 11.5 sacks in 2019.
