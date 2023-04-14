X

Falcons sign Bud Dupree to one-year deal

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Defensive end Bud Dupree, a former first-round draft pick by the Steelers, who has 46.5 career sacks, is set to sign a one-year contract with the Falcons, according to the team.

Dupree, who played at Kentucky and Wilkinson County High, was with the Steelers from 2015-20. He played the past two seasons with the Titans.

Dupree, who is 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, will be expected to help improve the Falcons’ pass rush. He had 11.5 sacks in 2019.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

