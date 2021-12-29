Hamburger icon
Falcons sign backup quarterback Matt Barkley

Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) warms up before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images/TNS)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) warms up before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images/TNS)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Journeyman NFL quarterback Matt Barkley, who was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, was claimed on waivers by the Falcons on Wednesday.

Barkley provides insurance with backup quarterback Feleipe Franks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In all, the Falcons have 12 players on the list.

Barkley, 31, was drafted in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2013 draft out of USC.

Barkley has played in 19 NFL games and made seven starts. He’s 2-5 as a starter and has completed 212 of 363 passes (58.4%) for 2,699 yards and 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over nine seasons.

Barkley has spent time with the Eagles, Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Titans and Panthers.

