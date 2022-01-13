Falcons’ sign 19th player to reserve/futures deal

The Falcons signed 17 players, including two from the Canadian Football League, to reserve/futures contracts Monday.

Those players are defensive back Dee Alford, defensive back Cornell Armstrong, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Chad Hansen, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Luther Kirk, tight end Brayden Lenius, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end John Raine, outside linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Alford, 24, made 48 total tackles, four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown and had one forced fumble in 14 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. He played at Tusculum and Spalding High School.

Lenius, who’s 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, had 37 receptions for 471 yards (12.7 average) and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021. He played a season at New Mexico and three seasons at Washington.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

2022 draft order: 1. Jacksonville Jaguars; 2. Detroit Lions; 3. Houston Texans; 4. New York Jets; 5. New York Giants; 6. Carolina Panthers; 7. Chicago Bears (traded to N.Y. Giants); 8. Falcons; 9. Denver Broncos; 10. Seattle Seahawks (traded to N.Y. Jets); 11. Washington Football Team; 12. Minnesota Vikings; 13. Cleveland Browns; 14. Baltimore Ravens; 15. Miami Dolphins (traded to Philadelphia); 16. Indianapolis Colts (traded to Philadelphia); 17. Los Angeles Chargers; 18. New Orleans Saints; *19. Philadelphia Eagles; *20. Pittsburgh Steelers; *21. Cincinnati Bengals; *22. New England Patriots; *23. San Francisco 49ers (traded to Miami); *24. Las Vegas Raiders; *25. Buffalo Bills; *26. Arizona Cardinals; *27. Tennessee Titans; *28. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Detroit); *29. Dallas Cowboys; *30. Kansas City Chiefs; *31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; *32. Green Bay Packers.

*- Subject to playoffs results