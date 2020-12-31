Falcons shut down facility after positive COVID test

The Falcons have shut down their facility in Flowery Branch three times because of COVID-19 concerns – on Oct. 15, Nov. 6 and Thursday. The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons were the first team to have a player on the COVID-19 list this season, before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland, San Francisco and Cleveland.

The Falcons (4-11) are set to play Tampa Bay (10-5) in the regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

