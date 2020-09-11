Falcons set to host Girl’s flag football coaching clinic

The Falcons are hosting a Girls Flag Football Coaching Clinic on Tuesday and Thursday.
The clinic is a free two-day virtual clinic designed to give girls flag football coaches the knowledge and skills to improve their high school or NAIA girls flag football programs.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, president Rich McKay, Georgia High School Association, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, as well as athletic directors and high school girls flag football coaches from across the state will take part.
Interested coaches need to register here: AtlantaFalcons.com/girlsflag
