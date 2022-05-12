Falcons set to add another Chicago Bear

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Since former Bears general manager Ryan Pace was added to the personnel staff this offseason, several former Chicago players have landed with the Falcons.

Kwiatkoski was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft by the Bears. He started 22 of 57 games played for the Bears. He played in 20 games for the Raiders and made eight starts in 2020. He did not start in eight appearances last season.