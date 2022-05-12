BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 shot outside Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb
ajc logo
X

Falcons set to add another Chicago Bear

Former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who played with the Raiders the past two seasons, is set to sign with the Falcons. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

caption arrowCaption
Former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who played with the Raiders the past two seasons, is set to sign with the Falcons. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who played with the Raiders the past two seasons, is set to sign with the Falcons, according to league-owned NFL media.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Since former Bears general manager Ryan Pace was added to the personnel staff this offseason, several former Chicago players have landed with the Falcons.

Kwiatkoski was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft by the Bears. He started 22 of 57 games played for the Bears. He played in 20 games for the Raiders and made eight starts in 2020. He did not start in eight appearances last season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
A look at Cedar Grove High’s pipeline to the NFL draft, including two Falcons
1h ago
Georgia Tech’s Ryan Johnson heads tryout list for Falcons’ rookie minicamp
4h ago
Falcons have strong foes on 2022 schedule
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top