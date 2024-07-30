Falcons sell out 2024 season tickets, first time in nearly two decades

The Falcons sold out season tickets for the first time in nearly two decades, the team announced Tuesday. The team will reserve a number of tickets and suites for single-game sales for groups and community organizations.
The Falcons enter the 2024 season with renewed interest and anticipation after a busy offseason. The team hired Raheem Morris as head coach after three consecutive 7-10 seasons under Arthur Smith. They signed quarterback Kirk Cousins as a free agent. They also drafted his heir apparent in Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick. The Falcons have missed the playoffs six consecutive seasons, but many expect them to challenge for the NFC South division title this season. It would be their first appearance since the 2017 season.
“We’ve listened to our fans, implemented their feedback and invested in creating a world-class fan experience,” Falcons president Greg Beadles said. “It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go.”
According to the team, the Falcons had a record season-ticket renewal rate, with over 95% of fans renewing in the first quarter, the highest renewal rate in almost two decades. The team had the highest March sales in the history of the franchise. In addition, season-long suites and loge boxes are fully sold while newly released premium spaces like The Lounge at Molly B’s have sold very quickly and are on pace to sell out by the start of the season.
“We recognize the importance of fan and community engagement and are dedicated to providing opportunities for everyone to experience Falcons’ football together,” vice president of ticketing Warren Parr said. “Our fans are at the core of everything we do, their passion drives us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional experiences both on game day and throughout the year.”
A waitlist has been established for those interested in purchasing a personal seat license (PSL) to acquire season tickets for the 2025 season.
The Falcons open the season with a home game against the Steelers on Sept. 8. The home schedule includes games against division foes in the Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers and the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, Seahawks, Cowboys, Broncos, Chargers and Giants.
