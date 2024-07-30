Falcons sell out 2024 season tickets, first time in nearly two decades

The Falcons sold out season tickets for the first time in nearly two decades, the team announced Tuesday. The team will reserve a number of tickets and suites for single-game sales for groups and community organizations.

The Falcons enter the 2024 season with renewed interest and anticipation after a busy offseason. The team hired Raheem Morris as head coach after three consecutive 7-10 seasons under Arthur Smith. They signed quarterback Kirk Cousins as a free agent. They also drafted his heir apparent in Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick. The Falcons have missed the playoffs six consecutive seasons, but many expect them to challenge for the NFC South division title this season. It would be their first appearance since the 2017 season.

“We’ve listened to our fans, implemented their feedback and invested in creating a world-class fan experience,” Falcons president Greg Beadles said. “It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go.”