Falcons select Martin Luther King Jr. as honorary captain

The Falcons' social-justice committee chose the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to be the honorary captain for Sunday’s “Rise Up & Vote” game against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
King’s daughter Bernice King will attend the game and players' warm-up shirts will feature quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com