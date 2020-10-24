X

Falcons select Martin Luther King Jr. as honorary captain

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wears a shirt in honor of John Lewis while preparing to play the Seattle Seahawks in am NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons' social-justice committee chose the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to be the honorary captain for Sunday’s “Rise Up & Vote” game against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

King’s daughter Bernice King will attend the game and players' warm-up shirts will feature quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

