Falcons’ Ruke Orhorhoro: ‘My job is to consistently stay in a constant of growth’

Brooks, who was taken 46th, is recovering from knee surgery.

The Falcons are urging Orhorhoro to work hard against the first-team offensive line to help his development.

“For sure, any opportunity to get better, I’m always there for it,” Orhorhoro told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “If they tell me to sit a couple of weeks and activate me whenever they feel the need. If that’s best for the team, that’s best for the team, and I have to do just that.”

Orhorhoro looks forward to his battles with guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron in practice Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“My job is to consistently stay in a constant of growth,” Orhorhoro said. “Make sure I’m constantly getting better every day. Every time I go out there against the ones, I practice. I try to give the best look. Try my hardest and work on my craft.”

Orhorhoro said some folks are asking him why isn’t he playing.

“As a competitor, a football player, somebody who loves the game, you always want to be out there,” Orhorhoro said. “Hey man, things don’t go your way all the time. So, you just have to go out there and grind. Grind it out. Get better and whatever they need you to do, just go out there and do it.”

When the Falcons do call on Orhorhoro, he plans to be ready.

“It’s definitely a long season,” Orhorhoro said. “I just have to do my job and stay ready until my number is called.”

Matthews family: Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews and his wife, Maggi, welcomed daughter Gracie into the world at 1:45 a.m. Friday. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Landman getting close: Falcons linebacker Nate Landman, who was the team’s third leading tackler last season, will be eligible to come off the injured reserve list after the Tampa Bay game Oct. 3.