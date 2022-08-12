Falcons rookie Troy Andersen to miss exhibition opener vs. Lions

“Case by case, it’ll always be that way whether it’s (exhibition games), practice or regular season,” Smith said. “We’re never putting anybody out there that can injure themselves more. We care too much about the health and safety of our players and this team.”

Also, linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and will not play.

Davidson missed the past two practices before team left for Detroit on Thursday.

“It’s nothing major that’s concerning right now, but if there is I will let you know,” Smith said.

Edwards (shoulder) practiced with a yellow (non-contact) jersey.

The Bow Tie Chronicles