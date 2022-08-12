Falcons rookie Troy Andersen to miss exhibition opener vs. Lions

DETROIT -- Several players, including second-round draft pick Troy Andersen, will not dress for the Falcons’ first exhibition game.
Here are the players who will not dress Friday night for the game against the Lions:
Andersen, defensive end Marlon Davidson, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Isaiah Oliver. Andersen was held out for precautionary reasons. No reason was given for why the other players won’t play.
Left guard Jalen Mayfield, who played at Michigan and is from Grand Rapids, Mich., is set to play. He missed some action with a lower back injury.
Smith said that he planned to be cautious with the injured players.
“Case by case, it’ll always be that way whether it’s (exhibition games), practice or regular season,” Smith said. “We’re never putting anybody out there that can injure themselves more. We care too much about the health and safety of our players and this team.”
Also, linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and will not play.
Davidson missed the past two practices before team left for Detroit on Thursday.
“It’s nothing major that’s concerning right now, but if there is I will let you know,” Smith said.
Edwards (shoulder) practiced with a yellow (non-contact) jersey.
