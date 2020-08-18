Falcons rookie Ksiezarczyk’s injury is not serious

Falcons rookie tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk went down on the last play of practice and needed attention from the trainers before being carted off the field on Tuesday.
Ksiezarczyk’s MRI was clean and he is shooting to return to practice by Saturday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ksiezarczyk, an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, was playing right tackle with the second-team offense. He’s 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. He started two years at left tackle in college.
