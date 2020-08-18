Falcons rookie Ksiezarczyk’s injury is not serious

Breaking News

Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 22 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons rookie tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk went down on the last play of practice and needed attention from the trainers before being carted off the field on Tuesday.

Ksiezarczyk’s MRI was clean and he is shooting to return to practice by Saturday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ksiezarczyk, an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, was playing right tackle with the second-team offense. He’s 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. He started two years at left tackle in college.

