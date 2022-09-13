Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract to create space, lower cap number

Jones had the highest salary-cap number on the team, at $20 million for the 2022 season. It now will drop to $13.2 million, which may make him more attractive to other teams.

“To be honest, I didn’t even see them,” Jones said last month about the trade rumors. “I don’t really be on social media during the offseason. But, yeah, I would have known something if it was something serious.

“(Falcons coach Arthur Smith) would have called me. My agent (Drew Rosenhaus) would have called me. So, other than that, I was just locked in getting my body back.”

With Jones recovering from shoulder surgery, the Falcons started Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker at middle linebacker against the Saints on Sunday in the season opener.

Jones and Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles with 192 last season and signed with Jacksonville in free agency, were the starters last season on a defense that finished ranked 27th in the league. Jones, who was a Pro Bowler in 2017, had 137 tackles last season.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.