Falcons replace Desmond Ridder with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback

The Titans held a 14-3 halftime lead.

Ridder was ineffective and had a critical fumble that led to a Titans touchdown in the first half.vHe was 8 of 12 for 71 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He had a passer rating of 82.3. He was sacked five times in the first half.

Hienicke led the offense on a field goal drive to open the second half. Kicker Younghoe Koo made a 49-yard field goal to make 14-6 with 12:06 left in the third quarter.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a knee injury on the first defensive series of the game. It was first announced his return was questionable but was later revised to out.

arrett, one of the Falcons’ captains, has made 88 consecutive starts. He has not missed a game since Oct. 14, 2018 in a game against Tampa Bay.