Falcons release linebacker James Vaughters

FLOWERY BRANCH -- James Vaughters, who played at Tucker High and Stanford, was released by the Falcons today, according to his agent Fred Lyles.
Vaughters played in 10 games last season and had a sack at outside linebacker. He played 211 defensive snaps (30%) and 89 special teams snaps (36%).
The Falcons drafted two outside linebackers in Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie in the second round and Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone in the third round.
