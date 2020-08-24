Falcons release veteran guard Jamon Brown

“There are a lot of things that are happening for the first time, and so it’s like, ‘OK, how do we adjust to that? How do we see him respond?’ But, he’s passed a lot of tests so far with still a good ways to go.”

Brown, 27, was drafted in the third round by the Rams in 2015. He was with the Rams and the Giants in 2018. He has played in 60 NFL games and made 47 starts.

