Falcons release veteran guard Jamon Brown

The Falcons, who selected a guard in each of the past two drafts, elected to move on from veteran Jamon Brown on Monday.
Brown was signed to provide depth last season. He played in 10 games and made nine starts after Chris Lindstrom, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, suffered a broken foot in the season opener.
Brown, who’s 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, returned to practice Monday after clearing the league’s concussion protocol program.
The Falcons drafted interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy in the third round this year. Hennessy is competing with veteran James Carpenter to start at left guard.
”I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen so far,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of Hennessy on Monday before cutting Brown. “We’ve got a lot of work to do with him, much like A.J. (Terrell) and Marlon (Davidson) and Matt – all of the guys.
“There are a lot of things that are happening for the first time, and so it’s like, ‘OK, how do we adjust to that? How do we see him respond?’ But, he’s passed a lot of tests so far with still a good ways to go.”
Brown, 27, was drafted in the third round by the Rams in 2015. He was with the Rams and the Giants in 2018. He has played in 60 NFL games and made 47 starts.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com