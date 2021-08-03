Falcons release punter Sterling Hofrichter

Hofrichter was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Syracuse.

“After finishing 31st in gross punting value, Hofrichter’s job is on the line,” Thomas Bassinger wrote in the Football Outsiders Almanac 2021 preview. “The Falcons’ first acquisition this offseason was Wake Forest product Dom Maggio, who signed with the Ravens after the 2020 draft but did not make the team.”

