Falcons release official depth chart for Saints game

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — There was a major change on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Desmond Ridder was listed as the No. 1 quarterback ahead of Marcus Mariota. Newly acquired Logan Woodside was listed as the No. 3 quarterback.

The Falcons (5-8) are set to face the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here’s the Falcons’ latest depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Logan Woodside

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Caleb Huntley

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby

TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews

LG – Chuma Edoga, Colby Gossett

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne

NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton

DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Jovante Moffatt

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
