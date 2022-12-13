Falcons release official depth chart for Saints game

FLOWERY BRANCH — There was a major change on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Desmond Ridder was listed as the No. 1 quarterback ahead of Marcus Mariota. Newly acquired Logan Woodside was listed as the No. 3 quarterback.
The Falcons (5-8) are set to face the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Here’s the Falcons’ latest depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Logan Woodside
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Caleb Huntley
FB – Keith Smith
WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby
TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Chuma Edoga, Colby Gossett
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne
NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton
DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen
CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton
FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Jovante Moffatt
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris
CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
