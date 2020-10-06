X

Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers’ game

081520 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman goes up to intercept a pass during training camp on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 27 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With Ricardo Allen (elbow) injured and Damontae Kazee (torn Achilles) headed to injured reserve, the Falcons (0-4) listed Sharrod Neasman as the starting free safety in the depth chart released on Tuesday for the game against Carolina (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kazee was injured in the second quarter of the 30-16 loss to the Packers on Monday. Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced that he was out for the season and headed for injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Carolina game:

OFFENSE

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus for Jones/Gage

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker, but Stocker plays more)

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG -- Chris Lindstrom

RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker

CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller

NS --- Ricardo Allen, Jamal Carter

FS – Sharrod Neasman, Damontae Kazee (Headed to Injured reserve. J.J. Wilcox had a visit)

SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR – Brandon Powell

PR -- Brandon Powell

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.