Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers’ game

With Ricardo Allen (elbow) injured and Damontae Kazee (torn Achilles) headed to injured reserve, the Falcons (0-4) listed Sharrod Neasman as the starting free safety in the depth chart released on Tuesday for the game against Carolina (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kazee was injured in the second quarter of the 30-16 loss to the Packers on Monday. Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced that he was out for the season and headed for injured reserve.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Carolina game:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus for Jones/Gage
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker, but Stocker plays more)
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG -- Chris Lindstrom
RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky
DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller
NS --- Ricardo Allen, Jamal Carter
FS – Sharrod Neasman, Damontae Kazee (Headed to Injured reserve. J.J. Wilcox had a visit)
SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR – Brandon Powell
PR -- Brandon Powell
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
