X

Falcons release official depth chart for Packers’ game

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan discusses the play of the offensive line and the development of third-year pro Matt Gono.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After losing two of their top three cornerbacks, the Falcons are hopeful for the return of Kendall Sheffield, who’s been out with a foot injury and has missed all three games this season. He was listed with the first-team defense on the official depth chart released Tuesday.

The Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Green Bay.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (sprained left knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and rookie A.J. Terrell (reserve list/COVID-19) did not play against the Bears.

Also, Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a hip injury and Russell Gage suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bears.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has been close-to-the-vest with the injury updates, but will have to release the first official injury report Thursday.

We’ve put the names of the expected starters for the injured players and some other comments in bold.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Green Bay game:

OFFENSE

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus for Jones/Gage

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker, but Stocker plays more)

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG -- Chris Lindstrom

RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker

CB -- Kendall Sheffield (has not played this season), Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller (Team will likely call up practice-squad players Delrick Abrams and Tyler Hall again)

FS -- Damontae Kazee

NS -- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR --Olamide Zaccheaus, (Brandon Powell has been returning kickoffs)

PR -- Brandon Powell

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.