Falcons release official depth chart for Packers’ game

The Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Green Bay.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (sprained left knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and rookie A.J. Terrell (reserve list/COVID-19) did not play against the Bears.