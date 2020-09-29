Falcons release official depth chart for Packers’ game

After losing two of their top three cornerbacks, the Falcons are hopeful for the return of Kendall Sheffield, who’s been out with a foot injury and has missed all three games this season. He was listed with the first-team defense on the official depth chart released Tuesday.
The Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Green Bay.
Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (sprained left knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and rookie A.J. Terrell (reserve list/COVID-19) did not play against the Bears.
Also, Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a hip injury and Russell Gage suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bears.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn has been close-to-the-vest with the injury updates, but will have to release the first official injury report Thursday.
We’ve put the names of the expected starters for the injured players and some other comments in bold.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Green Bay game:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus for Jones/Gage
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker, but Stocker plays more)
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG -- Chris Lindstrom
RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky
DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB -- Kendall Sheffield (has not played this season), Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller (Team will likely call up practice-squad players Delrick Abrams and Tyler Hall again)
FS -- Damontae Kazee
NS -- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR --Olamide Zaccheaus, (Brandon Powell has been returning kickoffs)
PR -- Brandon Powell
