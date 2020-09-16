X

Falcons release official depth chart for Cowboys’ game

091320 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and wide receiver Russell Gage greet running back Todd Gurley after his touchdown cut the lead to 14-9 against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
The Falcons waived offensive lineman Timon Parris from the 53-man roster and released cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, and later in the day signed offensive lineman John Wetzel.

The moves could open a spot for the Falcons to bring back wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Treadwell was released by the team before the season.

The Falcons claimed Parris off waivers from Washington last week. He signed with Washington following the 2018 NFL draft. He has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Washington’s practice squad and appeared in four career games.

Hawkins has appeared in 32 games over four seasons with the Packers, Panthers, Chiefs and Eagles. He spent the first week of the 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad after he signed in April.

The Falcons signed Wetzel from their practice squad. He has played in 42 NFL games, including two with the Falcons last season. He has been in the league since he was drafted by the Raiders in 2013.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Dallas game, which was also released on Tuesday:

OFFENSE

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG -- Chris Lindstrom

RT --Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker

CB -- A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield

FS -- Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman

NS -- Ricardo Allen

SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR --Olamide Zaccheaus

PR --Brandon Powell

Holder -- Sterling Hofrichter

KO -- Younghoe Koo

