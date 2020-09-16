Falcons release official depth chart for Cowboys’ game

The Falcons waived offensive lineman Timon Parris from the 53-man roster and released cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, and later in the day signed offensive lineman John Wetzel.
The moves could open a spot for the Falcons to bring back wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Treadwell was released by the team before the season.
The Falcons claimed Parris off waivers from Washington last week. He signed with Washington following the 2018 NFL draft. He has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Washington’s practice squad and appeared in four career games.
Hawkins has appeared in 32 games over four seasons with the Packers, Panthers, Chiefs and Eagles. He spent the first week of the 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad after he signed in April.
The Falcons signed Wetzel from their practice squad. He has played in 42 NFL games, including two with the Falcons last season. He has been in the league since he was drafted by the Raiders in 2013.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Dallas game, which was also released on Tuesday:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG -- Chris Lindstrom
RT --Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky
DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB -- A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield
FS -- Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman
NS -- Ricardo Allen
SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR --Olamide Zaccheaus
PR --Brandon Powell
Holder -- Sterling Hofrichter
KO -- Younghoe Koo