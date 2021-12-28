Falcons release official depth chart Bills’ game

The Falcons (7-8) are set to face the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. If Copeland and Vaughters can’t clear protocols, the Falcons will be very thing at outside linebacker.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell is on the practice squad and John Cominsky has been working out with the outside linebackers. Defensive end Nick Thurman is also on the practice squad.