Falcons release official depth chart Bills’ game

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Jack Crawford #95 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Jack Crawford #95 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Linebacker Brandon Copeland, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, outside line backer James Vaughters and linebacker Dorian Etheridge were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Falcons (7-8) are set to face the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. If Copeland and Vaughters can’t clear protocols, the Falcons will be very thing at outside linebacker.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell is on the practice squad and John Cominsky has been working out with the outside linebackers. Defensive end Nick Thurman is also on the practice squad.

Sharpe suffered a foot injury against San Francisco and did not play against the Lions. Marvin Hall was called up from the practice squad to replace him.

The Falcons are already thin at defensive tackle with Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s the official depth chart for the Bills’ game:

OFFENSE

WR - Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)

TE - Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE – Hayden Hurst , *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package)

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB - Keith Smith

QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks (Has served as No. 2 QB for the past threre games)

DEFENSE

DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT - Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DE - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB - Dante Fowler

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS - Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo

P – Thomas Morstead

LS - Josh Harris

H - Thomas Morstead

PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

