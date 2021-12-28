Falcons release official depth chart Bills’ game

Linebacker Brandon Copeland, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, outside line backer James Vaughters and linebacker Dorian Etheridge were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.
The Falcons (7-8) are set to face the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. If Copeland and Vaughters can’t clear protocols, the Falcons will be very thing at outside linebacker.
Outside linebacker Quinton Bell is on the practice squad and John Cominsky has been working out with the outside linebackers. Defensive end Nick Thurman is also on the practice squad.
Sharpe suffered a foot injury against San Francisco and did not play against the Lions. Marvin Hall was called up from the practice squad to replace him.
The Falcons are already thin at defensive tackle with Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here’s the official depth chart for the Bills’ game:
OFFENSE
WR - Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)
TE - Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett
TE – Hayden Hurst , *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package)
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison
FB - Keith Smith
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks (Has served as No. 2 QB for the past threre games)
DEFENSE
DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT - Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DE - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Dante Fowler
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates
OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
FS - Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Thomas Morstead
LS - Josh Harris
H - Thomas Morstead
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
