Falcons release linebacker Dante Fowler

Fowler signed with the Falcons in March 2020, after recording 11.5 sacks for the Rams in the 2019 season. He was an underachiever with the Falcons, completing two seasons in which he registered 7.5 sacks. He played in 28 of 33 games, including 19 starts.

Fowler was to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins March 16.