Falcons release linebacker Dante Fowler

The Falcons released outside linebacker Dante Fowler on Wednesday.
Fowler signed with the Falcons in March 2020, after recording 11.5 sacks for the Rams in the 2019 season. He was an underachiever with the Falcons, completing two seasons in which he registered 7.5 sacks. He played in 28 of 33 games, including 19 starts.
Fowler was to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins March 16.
After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He would have earned an extra $1 million if he reached five sacks in 2021, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million for nine sacks and $4 million had he reached 11. He fell just short of the extra million, finishing with 4.5 sacks.
