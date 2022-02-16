Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons release linebacker Dante Fowler

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The Falcons released outside linebacker Dante Fowler on Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Fowler signed with the Falcons in March 2020, after recording 11.5 sacks for the Rams in the 2019 season. He was an underachiever with the Falcons, completing two seasons in which he registered 7.5 sacks. He played in 28 of 33 games, including 19 starts.

Fowler was to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins March 16.

After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He would have earned an extra $1 million if he reached five sacks in 2021, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million for nine sacks and $4 million had he reached 11. He fell just short of the extra million, finishing with 4.5 sacks.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons assistant coach Charles London to stay with the team
5h ago
38 players with Georgia connections invited to the scouting combine
5h ago
Falcons sign tight end to active roster
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top