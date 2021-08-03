ajc logo
Falcons release punter Sterling Hofrichter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Team adds former Georgia kicker Cameron Nizialek

The Falcons released punter Sterling Hofrichter on Tuesday, and Cameron Nizialek, who spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad last season, signed with the team.

Hofrichter was released injured. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Nizialek, 26, played at Georgia and has spent time with the Ravens.

The Falcons also have punter Dom Maggio on the roster.

Nizialek won a punt off against Colby Wadman (California-Davis) and Matt Wile (Michigan) when the three worked out for the team along with wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State) on Monday.

Hofrichter was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Syracuse.

“After finishing 31st in gross punting value, Hofrichter’s job is on the line,” Thomas Bassinger wrote in the Football Outsiders Almanac 2021 preview. “The Falcons’ first acquisition this offseason was Wake Forest product Dom Maggio, who signed with the Ravens after the 2020 draft but did not make the team.”

