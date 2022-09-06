ajc logo
Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center

Falcons center Drew Dalman (67, left) has won the starting job over Matt Hennessy (61). (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s a quick look at the Falcons’ first official depth chart, released by the team Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Saints:

OFFENSE

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG – Elijah Wilkinson

C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

KR – Avery Williams

PR – Avery Williams

