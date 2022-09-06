Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s a quick look at the Falcons’ first official depth chart, released by the team Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Saints:
OFFENSE
QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB – Keith Smith
WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks
LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG – Elijah Wilkinson
C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson
DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris
CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
KR – Avery Williams
PR – Avery Williams
