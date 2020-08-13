Falcons release cornerback C.J. Reavis

The Falcons, who are set to sign tight end Luke Stocker pending COVID-19 testing, released cornerback C.J. Reavis on Thursday.
Reavis, 24, was signed to the practice squad in November 2019, but was a long shot to make the revamped secondary.
He was listed at 6-foot and 198 pounds and played at Marshall, East Mississippi and Virginia Tech.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com