Falcons release cornerback C.J. Reavis

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons, who are set to sign tight end Luke Stocker pending COVID-19 testing, released cornerback C.J. Reavis on Thursday.

Reavis, 24, was signed to the practice squad in November 2019, but was a long shot to make the revamped secondary.

He was listed at 6-foot and 198 pounds and played at Marshall, East Mississippi and Virginia Tech.

---

