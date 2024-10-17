Falcons’ rejuvenated offense should have opportunities against Seahawks defense

Regression has hit hard over the past three weeks. The Seahawks surrendered 14.3 points per game during their 3-0 start. They’ve since allowed nearly 36 per game. They’re getting gashed on the ground, great news for Bijan Robinson and company. San Francisco piled up 228 rushing yards on them in their latest outing. Only four defenses have surrendered more rushing yards.

The circumstances seem ripe for the Falcons’ rushing attack to explode. Robinson had 95 yards and two scores Sunday, but he’s seeking still his first 100-yard performance.

However, Macdonald could find solutions amid these defensive woes. He was on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff as defensive coordinator before taking the same role for John Harbaugh’s Ravens. Baltimore was a beastly defense – as it often has been – and Macdonald received his due credit when he became Pete Carroll’s successor in the Pacific Northwest.

“It starts with coach Macdonald,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “He did a great job in Baltimore last year, last two years, and I think he’s got a great scheme. I think they have strong players that play hard. Always when you’re playing Seattle, they play hard. I think you look at guys like (Johnathan) Hankins and (Jarran) Reed in the interior, and the (linebackers) are strong – (Tyrel) Dodson and (Jerome) Baker – and then the secondary. (Cornerback Devon) Witherspoon is a great player, high pick. (Julian) Love does a good job at safety, played against him before. They’ve got a good group, and so we’ve got a great challenge.”

Macdonald’s defenses are viewed as creative. His approach and versatile deployments can cause issues for opposing offenses. Despite their shortcomings, the Seahawks have managed 17 sacks, tied for the NFL’s sixth-highest total. Consider, too, that the Seahawks have dealt with defensive injuries and had a difficult stretch of three games in 11 days. Cornerback Tariq Woolen, who’s been superb, is questionable, and that’ll be important to watch, particularly with how well Falcons receiver Drake London has played.

“They’re a killer defense,” London said. “They have some real good ballplayers over there. They love to fly around; they love to hit. That’s what you expect from a defense. … It’s a pretty unique (defense), but across the league, there are always going to be disguises and stuff like that. Just trying to throw the quarterback’s and anyone else’s game off, so I don’t think it’s anything truly ‘new,’ but it’s going to be a challenge.”

Special-teams assessment

Special-teams coach Marquice Williams spoke with reporters Thursday and was asked how he’d evaluate his group thus far.

“I think special teams as a whole will continue to get better,” Williams said. “When you talk about the new kickoff play, we’ve covered more kicks in a six-game span than we did all of last year. You only get better with reps, so continue to see gradual improvement with the kickoff play. With that play and the field-position game, you’re starting to get less punts and less punt returns, so those plays become more critical than ever.

“I was just talking to (punter) Bradley (Pinion) about that. The last two games, he’s only had two punts (overall). Making each and every punt count, whether we’re talking about our protection, our operation, our coverage. I see the guys are doing a better job overall with our protections, our techniques, our reps.”

Offensive firepower showing

Williams cited an impressive fact: Pinion has, indeed, punted only twice (for 87 combined yards) over the past two games against the division-rival Buccaneers and Panthers. The Falcons have averaged 37 points in that time, so the offense certainly has done its part. Remember the concerns about Cousins and company for the first seven quarters of the season? This looks more like the unit many envisioned entering the season.

London has been an integral part of it. In fact, he’s truly emerging into a bona fide No. 1 target. Since snagging two balls for 15 yards in the opener, London has averaged around seven catches per game for almost 83 yards per game. He’s had 18 catches for 228 yards and two scores over the past two games.

Cousins has played an important role in London’s emergence.

“Shoot, he’s 36, and he still comes out here like he loves football and it’s his first-ever time playing,” London said, smiling. “I think that’s probably one of the biggest takeaways I take from Kirk. And two, when you’re in this profession, you almost – not that you can’t have a life, but if you want to be great, you have to spend your days in the facility, get more work, whatever it might be. Seeing certain stuff so we’re on the same page and understanding our opponent.”

Cousins’ continued comfort

All eyes were on Cousins earlier in the season as outsiders opined he wasn’t fully himself as he worked his way back from an Achilles tear. That storyline has quieted with Cousins’ recent play and the Falcons winning. So how’s Cousins been progressing since that terrible opener against the Steelers?

“I think he’s always going to progress throughout the year; the farther and farther you get from an injury like that, whether it’s a knee, Achilles, whatever it is, you’re going to keep progressing and getting back to more and more of yourself as time goes on,” quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates said. “Every single week we go out there, he’s more like himself. A little bit better version of himself than he was before. That’s not just physically, it’s mentally with a new system, new play-caller (in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson) with a new team, new receivers. This is new territory for him and us. Every single week is a little bit of a growth mindset for everybody involved.”

NFC South this week

The Saints, shorthanded because of injuries, face their former coach Sean Payton and the Broncos on Thursday night. A loss would drop them to 2-5, realistically putting their playoff aspirations in serious doubt. The Buccaneers (4-2) host the Ravens on Monday and will welcome the Falcons to Florida next weekend. The Panthers (1-5) are on a bye.