Falcons re-sign Stocker, Dill

The Falcons re-signed tight end Luke Stocker and offensive lineman Scottie Dill on Friday.
Stocker, who was released by the Falcons in March, went through COVID-19 testing.
Stocker visited the team, and NFL Media first reported the prospective signing. The AJC confirmed that report.
Stocker, a blocking tight end, played in 15 games and made eight starts for the Falcons in 2019. He caught eight passes for 53 yards.
Stocker, 32, was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2011 NFL draft. He has played in 114 NFL games, including 77 starts, and caught 76 passes for 630 yards and five touchdowns.
Stocker will add some stability to the blocking tight end slot. The Falcons allowed starting end Austin Hooper to leave during free agency and traded for the unproven Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick.
They also signed former XFL tight end Khari Lee. Also, Jaeden Graham, Carson Meier and Jared Pinkney are on the roster.
Dill was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 53 games with 13 starts in four seasons at Memphis.
His father, Scott Dill, played 10 seasons in the NFL (1988-1997).
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com