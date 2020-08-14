Falcons re-sign Stocker, Dill

Stocker will add some stability to the blocking tight end slot. The Falcons allowed starting end Austin Hooper to leave during free agency and traded for the unproven Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick.

They also signed former XFL tight end Khari Lee. Also, Jaeden Graham, Carson Meier and Jared Pinkney are on the roster.

Dill was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 53 games with 13 starts in four seasons at Memphis.

His father, Scott Dill, played 10 seasons in the NFL (1988-1997).

