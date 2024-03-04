BreakingNews
Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (64) during training camp at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Also pictured: offensive linemen Tyler Vrabel (73), Jonotthan Harrison (62) and Jalen Mayfield (77). (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (64) during training camp at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Also pictured: offensive linemen Tyler Vrabel (73), Jonotthan Harrison (62) and Jalen Mayfield (77). (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
By
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Backup guard/center Ryan Neuzil, who played in all 17 games and made four starts last season, was re-signed by the Falcons on Monday.

He started three games at center and one at right guard. He also played on special teams.

Neuzil, 26, was signed as a undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft out of Appalachian State.

Long snapper Liam McCullough, linebacker Nate Landman and Neuzil are the Falcons’ only exclusive-rights free agents. McCullough and Neuzil have re-signed.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins, tight end Felipe Franks and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge are listed by Spotrac.com as the only restricted free agents.

The Falcons have 15 other players who can become unrestricted free agents if they are not re-signed by March 13. The Falcons, as customary, meet with several agents over the course of the NFL scouting combine last week while in Indianapolis.

The Falcons’ top potential free agents include cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and fullback Keith Smith.

Okudah’s market value is projected at four years, $59 million by Spotrac. Patterson’s market valued is projected at one year, $2.5 million.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him39m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers
9h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
7h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
7h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo provided

NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at age 72
21h ago
Utah’s Cole Bishop one of top safety prospects from Starr’s Mill High
22h ago
Marietta’s Kimani Vidal hopes to turn some heads at the NFL Scouting Combine
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
2h ago
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant