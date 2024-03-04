Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Backup guard/center Ryan Neuzil, who played in all 17 games and made four starts last season, was re-signed by the Falcons on Monday.
He started three games at center and one at right guard. He also played on special teams.
Neuzil, 26, was signed as a undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft out of Appalachian State.
Long snapper Liam McCullough, linebacker Nate Landman and Neuzil are the Falcons’ only exclusive-rights free agents. McCullough and Neuzil have re-signed.
Defensive tackle Albert Huggins, tight end Felipe Franks and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge are listed by Spotrac.com as the only restricted free agents.
The Falcons have 15 other players who can become unrestricted free agents if they are not re-signed by March 13. The Falcons, as customary, meet with several agents over the course of the NFL scouting combine last week while in Indianapolis.
The Falcons’ top potential free agents include cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and fullback Keith Smith.
Okudah’s market value is projected at four years, $59 million by Spotrac. Patterson’s market valued is projected at one year, $2.5 million.
