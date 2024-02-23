Falcons’ re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough; NFL’s cap will increase

McCullough took the place of Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris in 2022. Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency after the 2021 season.

McCullough, linebacker Nate Landman and center/guard Ryan Neuzil were the Falcons’ only exclusive-rights free agents.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins, tight end Felipe Franks and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge are listed by Spotrac.com as the only restricted free agents.

The Falcons have 15 other players who can become unrestricted free agents if they are not re-signed by March 13. The Falcons, as customary, have meetings set up with some agents over the course of the NFL combine next week while in Indianapolis.

The Falcons’ top potential free agents include cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and fullback Keith Smith.

Okudah’s market value is projected at four years, $59 million by Spotrac. Patterson’s market valued is projected at one year, $2.5 million.

The Bow Tie Chronicles