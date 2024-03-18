Atlanta Falcons

Falcons re-sign defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is stopped short of a first down by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55), defensive tackle Kentavius Street (75) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the first half of an NFL football game In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is stopped short of a first down by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55), defensive tackle Kentavius Street (75) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the first half of an NFL football game In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was acquired in a trade with the Eagles last season after Grady Jarrett went down with an injury, was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons on Monday.

Street, 27, a former fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2018 out of N.C. State, has played in 65 NFL games and made 10 starts. Before coming to the Falcons, he played with the 49ers (2019-21), Saints (2022) and Eagles (2023).

The Falcons placed Street on the injured reserve list after he sustained a pectoral injury in the loss to the Bucs on Dec. 17. He’d started five games for the Falcons and had 14 tackles and one sack.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse 58m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
33m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta gas prices springing up as usual ahead of spring break
40m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta gas prices springing up as usual ahead of spring break
40m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bears trade former Harrison star Justin Fields to the Steelers
Atlanta native Qwan’tez Stiggers has spectacular Pro Day
What is tampering, and why is it such a big deal?
Featured

Credit: AP

Auburn got a raw deal, which doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win it all
18h ago
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief