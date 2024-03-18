Falcons re-sign defensive tackle Kentavius Street

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was acquired in a trade with the Eagles last season after Grady Jarrett went down with an injury, was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons on Monday.

Street, 27, a former fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2018 out of N.C. State, has played in 65 NFL games and made 10 starts. Before coming to the Falcons, he played with the 49ers (2019-21), Saints (2022) and Eagles (2023).

The Falcons placed Street on the injured reserve list after he sustained a pectoral injury in the loss to the Bucs on Dec. 17. He’d started five games for the Falcons and had 14 tackles and one sack.