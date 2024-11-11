Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We had all the chances in the world’

On his confidence in Younghoe Koo moving forward: “Like I just said in the locker room, I have all of the confidence in the world in Younghoe. He is one of the best kickers in the game. He’s done it for us a long time. He had an off day. That happens a bunch of times. Shooters shoot. He went out there today and took a shot, and didn’t make it.”

On his message to the offense after it didn’t produce in key moments: “It’s not individualized messages. It is team ball for all of us. So, when we get stops, we want to go out there and (play) complementary ball and be able to score. If we can’t score, we kick field goals. We want to maximize our ability to be great; and we were not able to do that today. The offense moved the ball down the field a couple of times out there, and we didn’t get field goals. We missed those field goals or had them blocked. We had a chance to go out there on defense and play really well in the second half, but we gave up too many big plays in the first half. So, it’s all across the board. We will have to review the tape. It’s not really a messaging in any particular moment. It is how you get better as a football team.”

On if Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s short tenure with the Saints and success against his team today contributed to the defensive struggles: “Obviously, we had to make an adjustment and move A.J. (Terrell) over there. He’s one of our best corners in the room and we had to put him on him in the second half. We had to go limit his production. I believe that he had 100 yards in the first half. He had a couple of big plays. He made some big-time plays. We won’t make any excuses for anybody. Whoever is on him, we have to go make those plays. We had to make those adjustments in the second half. We had to make them even before halftime.”

On how he compartmentalizes giving up two big plays to the Saints compared to the production the rest of the game: “You don’t. Hats off to the Saints. They did a great job executing. That’s what the game of football is. You go out there and make some plays. They made them. We’ve got to go out there and find a way to stop those plays and be ahead of the curb, so those plays don’t happen. They can be disastrous within the framework of the game. I’m fine about my guys staying in the fight. I’m fine about what we did. I’m fine about the adjustments. I’m fine about our guys going out there and playing the right way and doing it the right way. We just need to finish that game off and we would be a lot happier right now.”

On critical penalties near the goal line and if he addressed those post-game: “We did. There is always going to be some of those that we talk about that we have to get better at. The holding penalties that you get that you kind of agree with or disagree with don’t really matter. They called it. It was first and 20, and then we got a delay of game there. That is on me and the coaching staff. We have to get right on those things. We have to be ready to change all of those things and be ready to be better, no doubt about it.”

On the slow start: “The three-and-out that we got early, that we got. Then we weren’t able to go out there and move the chains and be able to do anything. It was more time of possession, that they just crushed us in the first quarter. It felt like they had the ball the entire first quarter. I felt like there were a bunch of missed opportunities. They got the 10 points and we didn’t really get going until the second quarter. Once we got going it was a little bit too late.”

On starting Ebiketie over Judon: “I think it was just more about our rotation and how we do it. AK has been playing really well for us, doing a nice job. Judon has been going out (there and) doing some good things for us in the run game.”

On the pass rush: “We wanted to get some of our pass rush going, which we were not able to get going or fast enough or efficient enough to get to him. We were able to get him off the spot a few times. We were able to disrupt him, but it was probably a little too late because those big plays had already happened.”