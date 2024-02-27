BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Terrence Bradley to testify on Fani Willis-Nathan Wade relationship
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Raheem Morris in awe of Kirby Smart’s success at Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96), defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97), and others onto the field for warm-ups before their game against Florida State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96), defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97), and others onto the field for warm-ups before their game against Florida State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons coach Raheem Morris wants to copy the recent success of the Georgia football program.

“Jealously is my relationship with Kirby Smart,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Let’s go win some championships like that guy. They’ve done nothing but formulate a great program.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bulldogs are set to have 11 players at the combine, led by tight end Brock Bowers, who’s not expected to work out.

“Again, it starts with the people,” Morris said. “Just watching him win championships, it’s been fun to see. Fun to see the acquisition of great talent coming out of Georgia.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.