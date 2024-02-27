Falcons’ Raheem Morris in awe of Kirby Smart’s success at Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons coach Raheem Morris wants to copy the recent success of the Georgia football program.

“Jealously is my relationship with Kirby Smart,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Let’s go win some championships like that guy. They’ve done nothing but formulate a great program.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bulldogs are set to have 11 players at the combine, led by tight end Brock Bowers, who’s not expected to work out.