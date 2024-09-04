Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘I don’t feel any resentment to Arthur Smith’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris was asked about facing former coach Arthur Smith, who now is the offensive coordinator of the Steelers.

The Falcons will host the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener for each team.

“I’m probably a little different when it comes to that,” Morris said. “I’ve been coaching for a long time. I’m old. Turned 48 yesterday. I’ve been around a long time. I’ve been hired. I’ve been fired. I don’t feel any resentment to Arthur Smith or any of the guys, and I don’t really think he will either. I think he’s just trying to get his next win.”