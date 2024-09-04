Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘I don’t feel any resentment to Arthur Smith’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris was asked about facing former coach Arthur Smith, who now is the offensive coordinator of the Steelers.
The Falcons will host the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener for each team.
“I’m probably a little different when it comes to that,” Morris said. “I’ve been coaching for a long time. I’m old. Turned 48 yesterday. I’ve been around a long time. I’ve been hired. I’ve been fired. I don’t feel any resentment to Arthur Smith or any of the guys, and I don’t really think he will either. I think he’s just trying to get his next win.”
Morris is getting his second chance to be a head coach in the NFL.
“I think when you get to the point, you just kind of focus on getting a win, whoever you’re going against,” Morris said. “Will he get a game ball if he wins, I’m sure (Steelers coach) Mike (Tomlin) will give him one.”
It’s a quirk in the schedule and a wrestling death match of coaches.
“I don’t think we look at it that way,” Morris said. “I think we look at it as going out there and competing (with) our guys. Hopefully, we’re coming across as the winners and victors. That will be the most important thing.”
