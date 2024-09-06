Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father make first court appearances
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Steelers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Steelers, who will face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What makes Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick such a good player?

A: Well, he’s an intelligent football player. He sees the game really well. He’s a very versatile player. He could do a lot of things, and he’s a team leader for them. He’s kind of similar to the way I talked about Justin (Simmons) and Jessie (Bates III). I would think he’s in that same mold as a player.

Q: What do you see from Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen?

A: He played on an elite defense last year (with Baltimore), knows what it looks like. High respect for Patrick, for his production as a player in his career, for the defense he’s now on, for the coaches they have. It’ll be one of the best groups we play all year and a great challenge for us.

Q: Is the Steelers’ defensive front the strength of the defense?

A: It’s a great group. Again, just full of professionals and productive players who have been very consistent. They’re not up-and-down players. They’re players who are going to get after you from the first snap to the last, and that’s an intensity and an excellence that we have to match, play in and play out.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

