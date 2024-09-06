Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Steelers

Q: What do you see from Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen?

A: He played on an elite defense last year (with Baltimore), knows what it looks like. High respect for Patrick, for his production as a player in his career, for the defense he’s now on, for the coaches they have. It’ll be one of the best groups we play all year and a great challenge for us.

Q: Is the Steelers’ defensive front the strength of the defense?

A: It’s a great group. Again, just full of professionals and productive players who have been very consistent. They’re not up-and-down players. They’re players who are going to get after you from the first snap to the last, and that’s an intensity and an excellence that we have to match, play in and play out.