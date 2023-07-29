Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder looked sharp passing Saturday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FLOWERY BRANCH — Every pass that second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder throws is being scrutinized during training camp.

Ridder, who is set to take over at starting quarterback, had his best day of practice Saturday.

During the one-on-one drills he was completed five of nine passes. Two of the incompletions were dropped passes and one was a back-shoulder throw, but the wide receiver didn’t stop for the ball.

During seven-on-seven drills, he completed five of six passes with one drop over the middle by tight end Kyle Pitts.

“He’s done a lot of good things,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Saturday. “Again, it just depends on what you’re emphasizing. You know, that is what practice is for. Make sure you’re on the right page. Some times guys have to get back into the rhythm. Feeling guys out.”

Ridder clearly is in the process of feeling out his receivers early in training camp.

“Everybody is unique. … Some guys are just different to throw the ball to, clearly,” Smith said. “How much you have to lead them or put it on them. That’s what you do this for. So, every day out there, it’s the rep counts, and obviously (Saturday) we truly called some deeper shots just as we ramped up.”

Smith is fine with Ridder’s early start.

“Very pleased with Des,” Smith said. “I love his mindset and where he’s at.”

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

