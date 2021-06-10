Falcons’ Qadree Ollison is turning heads at minicamp

“Q has done a nice job, but again, at this point, all that we are basing it off of is what we’ve thrown at him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Thursday. “He’s doing a really nice job with the mental part and the (pass) protections. I’m very happy with his progress.”

After having 22 carries and four rushing touchdowns as a rookie, Ollison was buried on the bench last season. He had only one carry in 2020 and played in only three games as he struggled with pass protection.