Falcons’ Qadree Ollison is turning heads at minicamp

Falcons running backs Qadree Ollison and Cordarrelle Patterson received some extra work with Mike Davis not at practice Wednesday.
“Q has done a nice job, but again, at this point, all that we are basing it off of is what we’ve thrown at him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Thursday. “He’s doing a really nice job with the mental part and the (pass) protections. I’m very happy with his progress.”
After having 22 carries and four rushing touchdowns as a rookie, Ollison was buried on the bench last season. He had only one carry in 2020 and played in only three games as he struggled with pass protection.
Patterson, who’s been mostly a wide receiver and kick returner in the NFL, is expected to provide depth at running back.
“C.P., he’ll play multiple spots for us,” Smith said. “He did a nice job at the end of the year last year in Chicago running the football. His history of returning kicks (is well documented) and he’s got some receiver background. He’s another cool versatile piece that we have in our program.”