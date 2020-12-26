Falcons promote Sean Harlow, Chris Rowland to active roster

The Falcons added guard Sean Harlow and wide receiver Chris Rowland to their active roster as standard practice-squad elevations for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.
Harlow, a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 by the Falcons, has spent the majority of his four NFL seasons on the Falcons’ practice squad and has appeared in one game.
Rowland signed with the Falcons following the draft this year and has spent the season on the team’s practice squad. Should he play against the Chiefs, he would make his NFL debut.
According to the new collective bargaining agreement, an NFL team can elevate one or two players from its practice squad before 4 p.m. ET on the day before that team’s game. Any player elevated for that purpose reverts to his team’s practice squad the day after the game.