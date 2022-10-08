ajc logo
X

Falcons promote MyCole Pruitt to active roster for Sunday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

TAMPA — With Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) out of Sunday’s game, the Falcons promoted veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The Falcons (2-2) are set to face the Buccaneers (2-2) in an early-season battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Pruitt, 30, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has played with the Vikings (2015), Bears (2016), Vikings (2016), Texans (2017) and Titans (2018-2021).

Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois and is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, has played in 79 games and made 27 starts. He has caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized2h ago

Credit: John Raoux

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa suspended for three games
1h ago

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Trae Young makes 7 first-half 3-point shots to help Hawks sweep Bucks
1h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Georgia Tech-Duke: TV, online, radio information

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Georgia Tech-Duke: TV, online, radio information

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal
The Latest

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett’s timely sacks helped to close recent wins
Falcons sign lineman Christopher Hinton to practice squad
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts out with hamstring injury
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
11h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
19h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top