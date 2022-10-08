Falcons promote MyCole Pruitt to active roster for Sunday

TAMPA — With Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) out of Sunday’s game, the Falcons promoted veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The Falcons (2-2) are set to face the Buccaneers (2-2) in an early-season battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Pruitt, 30, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has played with the Vikings (2015), Bears (2016), Vikings (2016), Texans (2017) and Titans (2018-2021).
Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois and is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, has played in 79 games and made 27 starts. He has caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.
About the Author