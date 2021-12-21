Falcons’ projected depth chart for Lions’ game

Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe suffered a foot injury against San Francisco and linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee was removed from the COVID-19 list and placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Monday.
Rookie linebacker Dorian Etheridge was promoted for the San Francisco game. Falcons coach Arthur Smith didn’t share an update on Sharpe on Monday. Surely, the training staff has the latest on his status.
“We’re still waiting on some MRIs,” Smith said Monday on his zoom media conference. “With Sharpe, I know he didn’t finish the game and that was announced, so we’re just waiting. Contrary to popular belief, I’m not trying to be evasive, but I don’t jump to conclusions medically. No matter how many… medical advice I’ve read online on social media, I don’t think I’m a doctor, so I usually wait until we get him in the MRI machines.”
Detroit coach Dan Campbell told the Detroit media that linebacker Alex Anzalone, the team’s signal caller, suffered a shoulder injury against the Cardinals and would miss the final three games of the season on Monday.
Linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong, members of the practice squad, were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list last Monday.
Ellerbee, who has appeared in four games this season, suffered a knee injury in the 29-21 win over the Panthers.
The Falcons will release their official depth chart later today, but no major changes are anticipated. They continued to list Josh Rosen as the No. 2 quarterback, but Feleipe Franks has been in that role for the past two games.
Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson became ill on Sunday night and was inactive for the 49ers’ game. He illness was not COVID-19 related.
Here’s the projected depth chart for the Lions’ game:
OFFENSE
WR - Christian Blake (promoted because of Sharpe injury) Tajae Sharpe, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)
TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett
TE – Lee Smith, *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package)
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison
FB - Keith Smith
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT - Tyeler Davison, Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham
DE - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge (currently on practice squad).
OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
FS - Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Thomas Morstead
LS - Josh Harris
H - Thomas Morstead
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson (Team still lists Patterson as No. 1, but Williams has taken over with Patterson needed more at running back.)
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
About the Author