X

Falcons’ projected 53-man depth chart after roster cuts

Falcons players stretch before practice during training camp Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Falcons players stretch before practice during training camp Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Atlanta Falcons | 21 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons will release their first official depth chart Monday, but here’s what our projected depth chart looks like after the team cut to 53 players Saturday:

QB – Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub.

RB – Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison.

FB Keith Smith.

WR – Julio Jones, Brandon Powell

WR – Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake

Slot – Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus

TE – Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.

LT – Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG – James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C – Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray

RT – Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel

DEFENSE (Nickel. Teams play almost 70% of snaps in the nickel formation)

RDE Takk McKinley, Charles Harris, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DT Grady Jarrett, John Cominsky

DT Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

LDE Dante Fowler, Allen Bailey, Steven Means

SLB – Foye Oluokun, Deone Bucannon, Mykal Walker

MLB Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

NCB – Darqueze Dennard, Kendall Sheffield

RCB – Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller

SS – Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Jaylinn Hawkins

FS – Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SPECIALISTS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Sterling Hofrichter

LS Josh Harris

H Sterling Hofrichter

PR Brandon Powell, Olamide Zaccheaus

KR Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.