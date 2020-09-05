Falcons’ projected 53-man depth chart after roster cuts

WR – Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake

Slot – Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus

TE – Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.

LT – Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG – James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C – Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray

RT – Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel

DEFENSE (Nickel. Teams play almost 70% of snaps in the nickel formation)

RDE – Takk McKinley, Charles Harris, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DT – Grady Jarrett, John Cominsky

DT – Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

LDE – Dante Fowler, Allen Bailey, Steven Means

SLB – Foye Oluokun, Deone Bucannon, Mykal Walker

MLB – Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

NCB – Darqueze Dennard, Kendall Sheffield

RCB – Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller

SS – Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Jaylinn Hawkins

FS – Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SPECIALISTS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Sterling Hofrichter

LS – Josh Harris

H – Sterling Hofrichter

PR – Brandon Powell, Olamide Zaccheaus

KR – Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell

---

