Falcons’ projected 53-man depth chart after roster cuts

The Falcons will release their first official depth chart Monday, but here’s what our projected depth chart looks like after the team cut to 53 players Saturday:
QB – Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub.
RB – Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison.
FB – Keith Smith.
WR – Julio Jones, Brandon Powell
WR – Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake
Slot – Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus
TE – Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.
LT – Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG – James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C – Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray
RT – Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel
DEFENSE (Nickel. Teams play almost 70% of snaps in the nickel formation)
RDE – Takk McKinley, Charles Harris, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
DT – Grady Jarrett, John Cominsky
DT – Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
LDE – Dante Fowler, Allen Bailey, Steven Means
SLB – Foye Oluokun, Deone Bucannon, Mykal Walker
MLB – Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LCB – A.J. Terrell, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
NCB – Darqueze Dennard, Kendall Sheffield
RCB – Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller
SS – Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Jaylinn Hawkins
FS – Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
SPECIALISTS
K – Younghoe Koo
P – Sterling Hofrichter
LS – Josh Harris
H – Sterling Hofrichter
PR – Brandon Powell, Olamide Zaccheaus
KR – Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell
