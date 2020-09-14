Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Seahawks

The Falcons gave up two sacks and eight quarterback hits. The running backs had 18 carries for 72 yards, which hit the respectability threshold mark of 4.0 yards per carry. Last season, the Falcons gave up 50 sacks and 135 quarterback hits and the running backs averaged 3.7 yards per carry.

“The offensive line, all-game, did a good job in protection,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “Even when the score…we were down a few scores and they could pin their ears back and go.”