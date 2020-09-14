Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Seahawks

The Falcons' offensive line, coming off a bad season, held up against Seattle.
The Falcons gave up two sacks and eight quarterback hits. The running backs had 18 carries for 72 yards, which hit the respectability threshold mark of 4.0 yards per carry. Last season, the Falcons gave up 50 sacks and 135 quarterback hits and the running backs averaged 3.7 yards per carry.
“The offensive line, all-game, did a good job in protection,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “Even when the score…we were down a few scores and they could pin their ears back and go.”
Left tackle Jake Matthews, center Alex Mack, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary played all 79 of the offensive snaps. Left guard James Carpenter played 61 snaps (77 %) and rookie Matt Hennessy played 18 snaps (23%).
The running back time was split. Todd Gurley played 36 snaps (46%), Brian HIll played 21 (27%) and Ito Smith played 20 snaps (25%).
On defense, free safety Damontae Kazee played all 62 snaps (100%), strong safety Keanu Neal, who had six tackles, played 51 snaps (81%) and Ricardo Allen played 25 snaps (40%).
Also, second-year defensive lineman John Cominsky played 40 snaps (65%).
Here’s the percent of playtime per player for the Falcons in their 38-25 los to Seattle:
PLAYEE OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
J Matthews T 79 100% 4 14%
C Lindstrom G 79 100% 4 14%
K McGary T 79 100% 4 14%
M Ryan QB 79 100%
A Mack C 79 100%
C Ridley WR 68 86%
J Jones WR 65 82%
H Hurst TE 62 78% 4 14%
J Carpenter G 61 77% 4 14%
R Gage WR 55 70%
T Gurley RB 36 46%
L Stocker TE 25 32% 14 48%
B Hill RB 21 27% 7 24%
I Smith RB 20 25%
M Hennessy C 18 23%
K Smith FB 13 16% 19 66%
O Zaccheaus WR 11 14% 17 59%
J Graham TE 8 10% 11 38%
C Blake WR 7 9% 7 24%
B Powell WR 2 3% 11 38%
M Gono T 2 3% 4 14%
PLAYER DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
I Oliver CB 62 100% 7 24%
A Terrell DB 62 100% 6 21%
D Kazee SS 62 100% 5 17%
D Jones LB 59 95% 6 21%
K Neal FS 51 82% 9 31%
G Jarrett DT 50 81% 6 21%
D Fowler LB 49 79%
F Oluokun LB 46 74% 7 24%
T McKinley DE 43 69%
T Davison DT 41 66% 6 21%
J Cominsky DE 40 65% 8 28%
D Dennard CB 39 63% 4 14%
R Allen SS 25 40% 1 3%
A Bailey DE 16 26% 6 21%
S Means DE 12 19% 9 31%
D Senat DT 12 19%
M Walker LB 10 16% 19 66%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 3 5% 11 38%
J Tuioti-Mariner DT 1 2% 11 38%
SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY
S Neasman SS 25 86%
L Reynolds LB 19 66%
J Hawkins DB 16 55%
Y Koo K 9 31%
J Harris LS 7 24%
S Hofrichter P 7 24%
J McCray G 4 14
