Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

Jones played 22 of the 62 offensive snaps (35%) and was ineffective as he had two catches for 35 yards. Slot receiver Russell Gage led the Falcons with seven catches and Calvin Ridley led in yards receiving with 90 on five catches.

With Jones slowed, Christian Blake picked up most of the snaps. He played 37 offensive snaps (60%). Brandon Powell also played four snaps (6%).