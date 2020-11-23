Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who suffered from tightness in his left hamstring, was in-and-out of the lineup in the 24-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.
Jones played 22 of the 62 offensive snaps (35%) and was ineffective as he had two catches for 35 yards. Slot receiver Russell Gage led the Falcons with seven catches and Calvin Ridley led in yards receiving with 90 on five catches.
With Jones slowed, Christian Blake picked up most of the snaps. He played 37 offensive snaps (60%). Brandon Powell also played four snaps (6%).
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Saints:
Offense Special Teams
J Matthews LT 62 100% 3 12%
J Carpenter LG 62 100% 3 12%
A Mack C 62 100%
C Lindstrom RG 62 100% 3 12%
K McGary RT 62 100% 3 12%
M Ryan QB 62 100%
H Hurst TE 54 87%
C Ridley WR 51 82%
R Gage WR 49 79%
C Blake WR 37 60% 9 35%
B Hill RB 26 42% 2 8%
T Gurley RB 23 37%
J Jones WR 22 35%
L Stocker TE 16 26% 13 50%
O Zaccheaus WR 13 21% 14 54%
K Smith FB 7 11% 16 62%
I Smith RB 6 10%
B Powell WR 4 6% 9 35%
J Graham TE 2 3% 8 31%
Defense, Special teams
A Bailey DE 36 55% 6 23%
G Jarrett DT 61 92% 7 27%
T Davison DT 46 70% 6 23%
S Means DE 50 76% 9 35%
D Jones LB 66 100% 7 27%
F Oluokun LB 65 98% 7 27%
A Terrell CB 65 98% 7 27%
K Neal SS 65 98% 2 8%
R Allen FS 62 94%
D Dennard CB 43 65%
I Oliver CB 25 38% 8 31%
J Cominsky DT 24 36% 7 27%
M Walker LB 21 32% 9 35%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 20 30% 17 65%
K Sheffield CB 20 30% 10 38%
C Harris LB 20 30% 1 4%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 17 26% 7 27%
E Robinson LB 10 15% 16 62%
M Davidson DT 6 9%
S Neasman CB 3 5% 21 81%
L Reynolds LB 1 2% 16 62%
Special Teams
J Hawkins FS 11 42%
S Hofrichter P 8 31%
J Harris LS 8 31%
Y Koo K 7 27%
M Gono T 3 12%
J McCray C 3 12%
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
