Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley loses 7 yards on a third down and 2 attempt during the final minutes against the Saints during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Atlanta Falcons | 30 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Running back Ito Smith, who was inactive for two games earlier in the season, moved ahead of Brian Hill for snaps in the 21-16 loss to the Saints before suffering a head injury on Sunday.

Smith played 24 of the 67 offensive snaps (36%), while Hill was used on 11 plays (18%). After Smith suffered his injury, the Falcons tried to used Todd Gurley, who had just one carry in the first half.

Gurley, who didn’t play a week earlier with a knee injury, played 22 (33%) offensive snaps.

On defense, end Dante Fowler’s snaps increased from 16 against the Raiders to 39 (50%) against the Saints. He finished the game with one tackle.

Also, rookie linebacker Mychal Walker is playing in the base defense and played 35 snaps (45%).

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Saints:

Playtime Percentage

Offense Special Teams

C Lindstrom G 67 100% 4 15%

K McGary T 67 100% 4 15%

J McCray C 67 100% 4 15%

J Matthews T 67 100% 4 15%

M Ryan QB 67 100%

A Mack C 67 100%

J Jones WR 63 94%

C Ridley WR 63 94%

R Gage WR 52 78%

H Hurst TE 42 63%

L Stocker TE 24 36% 13 50%

I Smith RB 24 36%

T Gurley RB 22 33%

B Powell WR 12 18% 9 35%

B Hill RB 11 16% 6 23%

K Smith FB 10 15% 15 58%

J Graham TE 8 12% 13 50%

C Blake WR 3 4% 7 27%

M Gono T 1 1% 4 15%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

D Jones LB 78 100% 7 27%

F Oluokun LB 78 100% 7 27%

A Terrell CB 76 97% 6 23%

K Neal FS 70 90% 3 12%

G Jarrett DT 62 79% 7 27%

D Dennard CB 62 79% 1 4%

T Davison DT 51 65% 4 15%

S Means DE 50 64% 9 35%

R Allen CB 50 64%

I Oliver CB 49 63% 7 27%

D Fowler DE 39 50% 2 8%

M Walker LB 35 45% 13 50%

A Bailey DE 33 42% 4 15%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 32 41% 12 46%

S Neasman CB 31 40% 17 65%

J Cominsky DT 20 26% 7 27%

M Davidson DT 18 23%

C Harris DE 12 15% 5 19%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 8 10% 10 38%

K Sheffield CB 4 5% 15 58%

SPECIAL TEAMS

E Robinson LB 15 58%

L Reynolds LB 15 58%

S Hofrichter P 13 50%

J Harris LS 9 35%

L Treadwell WR 6 23%

Y Koo K 4 15%

J Wetzel T 4 15%

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3

