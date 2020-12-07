Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

Running back Ito Smith, who was inactive for two games earlier in the season, moved ahead of Brian Hill for snaps in the 21-16 loss to the Saints before suffering a head injury on Sunday.
Smith played 24 of the 67 offensive snaps (36%), while Hill was used on 11 plays (18%). After Smith suffered his injury, the Falcons tried to used Todd Gurley, who had just one carry in the first half.
Gurley, who didn’t play a week earlier with a knee injury, played 22 (33%) offensive snaps.
On defense, end Dante Fowler’s snaps increased from 16 against the Raiders to 39 (50%) against the Saints. He finished the game with one tackle.
Also, rookie linebacker Mychal Walker is playing in the base defense and played 35 snaps (45%).
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Saints:
Playtime Percentage
Offense Special Teams
C Lindstrom G 67 100% 4 15%
K McGary T 67 100% 4 15%
J McCray C 67 100% 4 15%
J Matthews T 67 100% 4 15%
M Ryan QB 67 100%
A Mack C 67 100%
J Jones WR 63 94%
C Ridley WR 63 94%
R Gage WR 52 78%
H Hurst TE 42 63%
L Stocker TE 24 36% 13 50%
I Smith RB 24 36%
T Gurley RB 22 33%
B Powell WR 12 18% 9 35%
B Hill RB 11 16% 6 23%
K Smith FB 10 15% 15 58%
J Graham TE 8 12% 13 50%
C Blake WR 3 4% 7 27%
M Gono T 1 1% 4 15%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
D Jones LB 78 100% 7 27%
F Oluokun LB 78 100% 7 27%
A Terrell CB 76 97% 6 23%
K Neal FS 70 90% 3 12%
G Jarrett DT 62 79% 7 27%
D Dennard CB 62 79% 1 4%
T Davison DT 51 65% 4 15%
S Means DE 50 64% 9 35%
R Allen CB 50 64%
I Oliver CB 49 63% 7 27%
D Fowler DE 39 50% 2 8%
M Walker LB 35 45% 13 50%
A Bailey DE 33 42% 4 15%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 32 41% 12 46%
S Neasman CB 31 40% 17 65%
J Cominsky DT 20 26% 7 27%
M Davidson DT 18 23%
C Harris DE 12 15% 5 19%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 8 10% 10 38%
K Sheffield CB 4 5% 15 58%
SPECIAL TEAMS
E Robinson LB 15 58%
L Reynolds LB 15 58%
S Hofrichter P 13 50%
J Harris LS 9 35%
L Treadwell WR 6 23%
Y Koo K 4 15%
J Wetzel T 4 15%
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3
