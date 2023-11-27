Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

After a rough outing against the Cardinals, the Falcons reduced safety Richie Grant’s playtime in the 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Grant, who played 95% (Cardinals), 100% (Vikings), 100% (Titans) and 100% (Bucs) of the defensive snaps over the previous four games played just 75% (54 of 72 defensive snaps) against the Saints.

The Falcons used rookie Demarcco Hellams more as he played 38 defensive snaps (53%) and cornerback Tre Flowers played eight defensive snaps (11%).