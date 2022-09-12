Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

Drake London (knee) and Darren Hall (quad) were both questionable, but played against the Saints in the 27-26 loss on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
London had five catches for 74 yards and played 54 of 75 offensive snaps (72%). Hall played 2 of 61 defensive snaps (3%) and played 11 special teams (34%) snaps.
Running back Damien Williams left the game with a rib injury after 10 plays and did not return. Cornerback Casey Hayward went to the sidelines at one point, but no injury was announced.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Saints:
Player Offense Special Teams
J Matthews LT 75 100% 7 22%
E Wilkinson LG 75 100% 7 22%
D Dalman C 75 100%
K McGary RT 75 100% 7 22%
C Lindstrom RG 75 100% 7 22%
M Mariota QB 75 100%
K Pitts TE 63 84%
D London WR 54 72%
C Patterson RB 49 65% 5 16%
P Hesse TE 48 64% 13 41%
O Zaccheaus WR 45 60% 1 3%
B Edwards WR 35 47%
K Smith FB 24 32% 21 66%
A Williams RB 23 31% 16 50%
K Hodge WR 20 27% 20 62%
D Williams RB 10 13%
A Firkser TE 3 4%
C Gossett G 1 1% 7 22%
PLAYER DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
G Jarrett DE 45 74%
A Rush NT 28 46%
T Graham DE 37 61% 3 9%
A Ogundeji OLB 39 64% 8 25%
M Walker ILB 61 100%
R Evans ILB 60 98%
L Carter OLB 51 84% 5 16%
A Terrell CB 61 100%
R Grant SS 60 98% 9 28%
J Hawkins FS 60 98% 4 12%
C Hayward CB 59 97%
A Ebiketie LB 26 43% 6 19%
D Alford DB 21 34%
T Horne DT 19 31% 4 12%
M Ford CB 17 28% 25 78%
M Dickerson DT 13 21% 4 12%
Q Bell LB 10 16% 25 78%
D Hall CB 2 3% 11 34%
D Marlowe SS 1 2% 25 78%
E Harris FS 1 2% 25 78%
SPECIAL TEAMS
T Andersen LB 25 78%
B Pinion P 17 53%
N Landman LB 12 38%
L McCullough LS 11 34%
M Hennessy C 7 22%
G Ifedi T 7 22%
Y Koo K 7 22%
