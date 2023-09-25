Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Lions

DETROIT – Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who was carted off the field with a right shoulder injury, made it through most of the game against the Lions on Sunday.

Andersen, who missed the previous game against the Packers while in the concussion protocol, played 63 of the 70 defensive snaps (90%) before suffering his injury. He had eight tackles on defense and one on special teams.

Nate Landman filled in for Andersen against the Packers and played well. He finished with four tackles.

Also, cornerback Jeff Okudah made his debut with the Falcons. He played 11 defensive snaps (16%) against his former team. Tackle Tyler Vrabel, who was the backup swing tackle, made his NFL debut. Vrabel, the son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, played three snaps on special teams.

At running back, Bijan Robinson played 54 offensive snaps (81%) and Tyler Allgeier played 20 offensive snaps (30%). Cordarrelle Patterson continues to practice, but he’s been held him out of the first three games. He has a nagging thigh injury.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Matthews LT 67 100% 3 11%

M Bergeron LG 67 100% 3 11%

D Dalman C 67 100%

C Lindstrom RG 67 100%

K McGary RT 67 100% 3 11%

D Ridder QB 67 100%

D London WR 62 93%

B Robinson RB 54 81%

K Pitts TE 52 78%

M Hollins WR 48 72% 3 11%

J Smith TE 48 72%

T Allgeier RB 20 30%

M Pruitt TE 18 27% 8 30%

K Hodge WR 13 19% 20 74%

K Smith FB 10 15% 20 74%

S Miller WR 10 15% 8 30%

Player Defense Special teams

B Dupree LB 53 76%

G Jarrett DT 52 74% 4 15%

C Campbell DE 46 66% 7 26%

D Onyemata DT 43 61% 4 15%

L Carter LB 19 27% 9 33%

K Elliss LB 70 100%

T Andersen LB 63 90% 6 22%

T Flowers CB 52 74% 10 37%

R Grant SS 70 100% 12 44%

J Bates FS 70 100%

A Terrell CB 70 100%

D Alford CB 64 91% 13 48%

Z Harrison DE 17 24% 11 41%

T Graham DE 17 24% 4 15%

T Horne DT 17 24%

J Hawkins FS 11 16% 24 89%

A Ebiketie LB 11 16% 3 11%

J Okudah CB 11 16%

N Landman LB 7 10% 18 67%

M Hughes CB 7 10% 11 41%

Player Special teams

T Davis LB 24 89%

D Malone LB 18 67%

B Pinion P 12 44%

D Hellams SS 12 44%

L McCullough LS 9 33%

J FitzPatrick TE 6 22%

K Hinton G 3 11%

R Neuzil C 3 11%

T Vrabel T 3 11%

