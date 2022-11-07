Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Chargers

FLOWERY BRANCH – Matt Hennessy made his first start of the season at left guard for the Falcons on Sunday, but left the game with a knee injury. Colby Gossett came on in relief as the Chargers posted a 20-17 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Also, tight end Feleipe Franks left the game with a calf injury.
Hennessy played 50 of 61 offensive sniaps (82%) and Gossett played the remaining 11 snaps. With Elijah Wilkinson placed on injured reserve, the Falcons are now thin at left guard. Center/guard Ryan Neuzil is on the practice squad. He was promoted for the Chargers game and played four snaps on special teams. Jaylen Mayfield, last season’s starter, remains on injured reserve.
Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who was acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, played five snaps on special teams.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
C Lindstrom G 61 100% 4 17%
J Matthews T 61 100% 4 17%
K McGary T 61 100% 4 17%
D Dalman C 61 100%
M Hennessy C 50 82% 2 8%
M Mariota QB 61 100%
K Pitts TE 42 69%
P Hesse TE 29 48% 12 50%
D London WR 46 75%
O Zaccheaus WR 43 70% 4 17%
D Byrd WR 29 48%
C Patterson RB 24 39%
T Allgeier RB 23 38% 3 12%
M Pruitt TE 18 30% 2 8%
K Hodge WR 16 26% 16 67%
K Smith FB 15 25% 12 50%
C Huntley RB 13 21%
C Gossett G 11 18% 4 17%
F Franks TE 4 7% 7 29%
A Williams RB 3 5% 20 83%
Player defense special team
R Grant SS 69 100% 9 38%
C Armstrong CB 69 100% 4 17%
J Hawkins FS 69 100% 1 4%
M Walker LB 69 100%
R Evans LB 69 100%
D Hall CB 67 97%
L Carter LB 56 81%
G Jarrett DT 51 74%
T Graham DE 42 61% 4 17%
A Ebiketie LB 39 57%
I Oliver CB 36 52% 8 33%
A Ogundeji LB 28 41% 6 25%
T Horne DT 19 28% 1 4%
J Dalton DT 18 26% 8 33%
A Anderson DE 17 25% 4 17%
D Alford CB 15 22%
D Malone LB 13 19% 16 67%
T Andersen LB 13 19% 16 67%
Player special teams
M Ford CB 20 83%
J Moffatt SS 19 79%
N Kwiatkoski LB 17 71%
B Pinion P 12 50%
L McCullough LS 8 33%
R Fenton CB 5 21% W
R Neuzil G 4 17%
Y Koo K 4 17%
G Ifedi T 4 17%
